KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A
6.01 USD 0.10 (1.69%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KSCP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Knightscope Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSCP News
- Does Knightscope (KSCP) Have the Potential to Rally 163.4% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Knightscope co-founder joins AITX to lead mobile security robotics
- Knightscope secures $1 million in new contracts and renewals
- Knightscope stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright despite supply issues
- Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Dave Inc. (DAVE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Knightscope secures over $1.3 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope amends bylaws to lower quorum for stockholder meetings
- Knightscope files prospectus supplement for up to $50 million stock offering
- Why Is Knightscope Stock Surging On Thursday? - Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Knightscope joins Palantir’s FedStart program to expand federal reach
- Knightscope stock rises after signing agreement with Palantir
- Knightscope (KSCP) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Knightscope secures over $1 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope stock rises after securing over $1 million in new contracts
- Rubrik To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)
- Ascendiant Capital cuts Knightscope stock price target to $26
- Knightscope Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Rango diario
5.90 6.27
Rango anual
2.45 28.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.91
- Open
- 5.93
- Bid
- 6.01
- Ask
- 6.31
- Low
- 5.90
- High
- 6.27
- Volumen
- 591
- Cambio diario
- 1.69%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 121.77%
- Cambio anual
- -21.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B