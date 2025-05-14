QuotazioniSezioni
KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A

6.08 USD 0.11 (1.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KSCP ha avuto una variazione del -1.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.08 e ad un massimo di 6.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Knightscope Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.08 6.30
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 28.57
Chiusura Precedente
6.19
Apertura
6.20
Bid
6.08
Ask
6.38
Minimo
6.08
Massimo
6.30
Volume
463
Variazione giornaliera
-1.78%
Variazione Mensile
3.93%
Variazione Semestrale
124.35%
Variazione Annuale
-20.73%
21 settembre, domenica