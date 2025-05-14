Valute / KSCP
KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A
6.08 USD 0.11 (1.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KSCP ha avuto una variazione del -1.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.08 e ad un massimo di 6.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Knightscope Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.08 6.30
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 28.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.19
- Apertura
- 6.20
- Bid
- 6.08
- Ask
- 6.38
- Minimo
- 6.08
- Massimo
- 6.30
- Volume
- 463
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 124.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.73%
21 settembre, domenica