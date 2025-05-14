货币 / KSCP
KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A
6.01 USD 0.10 (1.69%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KSCP汇率已更改1.69%。当日，交易品种以低点5.90和高点6.27进行交易。
关注Knightscope Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KSCP新闻
- Does Knightscope (KSCP) Have the Potential to Rally 163.4% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Knightscope co-founder joins AITX to lead mobile security robotics
- Knightscope secures $1 million in new contracts and renewals
- Knightscope stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright despite supply issues
- Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Knightscope secures over $1.3 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope amends bylaws to lower quorum for stockholder meetings
- Knightscope files prospectus supplement for up to $50 million stock offering
- Why Is Knightscope Stock Surging On Thursday? - Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Knightscope joins Palantir’s FedStart program to expand federal reach
- Knightscope stock rises after signing agreement with Palantir
- Knightscope (KSCP) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Knightscope secures over $1 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope stock rises after securing over $1 million in new contracts
- Ascendiant Capital cuts Knightscope stock price target to $26
- Knightscope Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
日范围
5.90 6.27
年范围
2.45 28.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.91
- 开盘价
- 5.93
- 卖价
- 6.01
- 买价
- 6.31
- 最低价
- 5.90
- 最高价
- 6.27
- 交易量
- 591
- 日变化
- 1.69%
- 月变化
- 2.74%
- 6个月变化
- 121.77%
- 年变化
- -21.64%
