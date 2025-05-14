Currencies / KSCP
KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A
5.91 USD 0.01 (0.17%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KSCP exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.76 and at a high of 6.10.
Follow Knightscope Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KSCP News
- Does Knightscope (KSCP) Have the Potential to Rally 163.4% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Knightscope co-founder joins AITX to lead mobile security robotics
- Knightscope secures $1 million in new contracts and renewals
- Knightscope stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright despite supply issues
- Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Dave Inc. (DAVE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Knightscope secures over $1.3 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope amends bylaws to lower quorum for stockholder meetings
- Knightscope files prospectus supplement for up to $50 million stock offering
- Why Is Knightscope Stock Surging On Thursday? - Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Knightscope joins Palantir’s FedStart program to expand federal reach
- Knightscope stock rises after signing agreement with Palantir
- Knightscope (KSCP) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Knightscope secures over $1 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope stock rises after securing over $1 million in new contracts
- Rubrik To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)
- Ascendiant Capital cuts Knightscope stock price target to $26
- Knightscope Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
5.76 6.10
Year Range
2.45 28.57
- Previous Close
- 5.90
- Open
- 5.91
- Bid
- 5.91
- Ask
- 6.21
- Low
- 5.76
- High
- 6.10
- Volume
- 328
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 118.08%
- Year Change
- -22.95%
