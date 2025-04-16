通貨 / KOPN
KOPN: Kopin Corporation
2.70 USD 0.28 (11.57%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KOPNの今日の為替レートは、11.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.38の安値と2.75の高値で取引されました。
Kopin Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KOPN News
1日のレンジ
2.38 2.75
1年のレンジ
0.65 2.75
- 以前の終値
- 2.42
- 始値
- 2.46
- 買値
- 2.70
- 買値
- 3.00
- 安値
- 2.38
- 高値
- 2.75
- 出来高
- 7.690 K
- 1日の変化
- 11.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 34.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 187.23%
- 1年の変化
- 269.86%
