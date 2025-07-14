通貨 / KEX
KEX: Kirby Corporation
84.03 USD 1.36 (1.65%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KEXの今日の為替レートは、1.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.79の安値と84.25の高値で取引されました。
Kirby Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEX News
- BTIGがカービー株の評価を「買い」に据え置き、はしけ問題は一時的と判断
- Kirby stock rating reiterated at Buy by BTIG on transitory barge issues
- カービー・コープの株価、52週安値の83.93ドルを記録
- Kirby Corp stock hits 52-week low at 83.93 USD
- バンク・オブ・アメリカ、反発の可能性がある13のSMID株を列挙
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Kirby Rewards Shareholders With New Share Repurchase Authorization
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Are Set To Fly In September - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX)
- Kirby Corporation authorizes 8 million share repurchase program
- BofA Securities lowers Kirby stock price target to $107 on softening demand
- Time to Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Euroseas (ESEA) Stock?
- Kirby: Its Robust Fundamentals Justify Its Rebound After The Dip (NYSE:KEX)
- Serco shareholders approve 2024 remuneration report with 79.39% support
- The airline industry’s dirty secret: Clean jet fuel failures
- Kirby Shares Gain 7.2% Since Q2 Earnings Release, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Kirby Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KEX)
- Kirby (KEX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Kirby Corp. beats Q2 estimates, shares edge higher
- United Airlines shares down, posts Q2 revenue miss and in-line outlook
- J.B. Hunt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- Analysis-Trump administration leaves Congress in dark on spending decisions
1日のレンジ
82.79 84.25
1年のレンジ
82.56 132.21
- 以前の終値
- 82.67
- 始値
- 83.28
- 買値
- 84.03
- 買値
- 84.33
- 安値
- 82.79
- 高値
- 84.25
- 出来高
- 3.396 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.23%
- 1年の変化
- -30.90%
