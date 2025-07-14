クォートセクション
通貨 / KEX
KEX: Kirby Corporation

84.03 USD 1.36 (1.65%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KEXの今日の為替レートは、1.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.79の安値と84.25の高値で取引されました。

Kirby Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

KEX News

1日のレンジ
82.79 84.25
1年のレンジ
82.56 132.21
以前の終値
82.67
始値
83.28
買値
84.03
買値
84.33
安値
82.79
高値
84.25
出来高
3.396 K
1日の変化
1.65%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.80%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.23%
1年の変化
-30.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K