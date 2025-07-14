QuotazioniSezioni
KEX
KEX: Kirby Corporation

83.99 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KEX ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.92 e ad un massimo di 84.20.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.92 84.20
Intervallo Annuale
82.56 132.21
Chiusura Precedente
84.03
Apertura
83.99
Bid
83.99
Ask
84.29
Minimo
82.92
Massimo
84.20
Volume
2.026 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.05%
Variazione Mensile
-12.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.27%
Variazione Annuale
-30.93%
