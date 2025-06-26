货币 / KEX
KEX: Kirby Corporation
84.75 USD 0.19 (0.22%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KEX汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点84.46和高点85.07进行交易。
关注Kirby Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
84.46 85.07
年范围
83.83 132.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 84.56
- 开盘价
- 84.54
- 卖价
- 84.75
- 买价
- 85.05
- 最低价
- 84.46
- 最高价
- 85.07
- 交易量
- 76
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- -12.06%
- 6个月变化
- -15.51%
- 年变化
- -30.30%
