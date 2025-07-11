통화 / KEX
KEX: Kirby Corporation
83.99 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KEX 환율이 오늘 -0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 82.92이고 고가는 84.20이었습니다.
Kirby Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
KEX News
일일 변동 비율
82.92 84.20
년간 변동
82.56 132.21
- 이전 종가
- 84.03
- 시가
- 83.99
- Bid
- 83.99
- Ask
- 84.29
- 저가
- 82.92
- 고가
- 84.20
- 볼륨
- 2.026 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.05%
- 월 변동
- -12.85%
- 6개월 변동
- -16.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.93%
