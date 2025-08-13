通貨 / IVZ
IVZ: Invesco Ltd
22.64 USD 0.48 (2.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IVZの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.20の安値と22.70の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
22.20 22.70
1年のレンジ
11.60 22.77
- 以前の終値
- 22.16
- 始値
- 22.49
- 買値
- 22.64
- 買値
- 22.94
- 安値
- 22.20
- 高値
- 22.70
- 出来高
- 4.556 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 50.13%
- 1年の変化
- 28.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K