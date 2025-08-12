Currencies / IVZ
IVZ: Invesco Ltd
22.05 USD 0.31 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVZ exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.88 and at a high of 22.14.
Follow Invesco Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IVZ News
Daily Range
21.88 22.14
Year Range
11.60 22.77
- Previous Close
- 22.36
- Open
- 22.14
- Bid
- 22.05
- Ask
- 22.35
- Low
- 21.88
- High
- 22.14
- Volume
- 2.854 K
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- 3.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.22%
- Year Change
- 25.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%