IVZ: Invesco Ltd

22.47 USD 0.17 (0.75%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.19 e ad un massimo di 22.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.19 22.72
Intervallo Annuale
11.60 22.77
Chiusura Precedente
22.64
Apertura
22.67
Bid
22.47
Ask
22.77
Minimo
22.19
Massimo
22.72
Volume
6.112 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.75%
Variazione Mensile
5.79%
Variazione Semestrale
49.01%
Variazione Annuale
27.96%
20 settembre, sabato