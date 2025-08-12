货币 / IVZ
IVZ: Invesco Ltd
22.27 USD 0.17 (0.77%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IVZ汇率已更改0.77%。当日，交易品种以低点22.11和高点22.34进行交易。
关注Invesco Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVZ新闻
- 凯雷集团以5.050%利率定价8亿美元高级债券发行
- PHB: Understanding RAFI Methodology And How It Applies To Bond Universe (NYSEARCA:PHB)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Here's Why Invesco (IVZ) is a Strong Value Stock
- 森特拉黄金公司将米利根山矿山寿命延长至2045年
- Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- PNC to Acquire FirstBank in $4.1B Deal, Expand in Colorado & Arizona
- Why Invesco (IVZ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Invesco stock hits 52-week high at 22.29 USD
- Here's Why Invesco (IVZ) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Franklin Resources Q3: Fallout From Western Asset Continues (NYSE:BEN)
- Carlyle Agrees to Buy intelliflo From Invesco for $200 Million
- Invesco stock hits 52-week high at 21.86 USD
- Carlyle to acquire intelliflo from Invesco
- Invesco (IVZ) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Lazard Gains 19% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Why Invesco (IVZ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- T. Rowe Price July AUM Balance Increases Sequentially, Net Flows Flat
- Virtus Investment's July AUM Inches Up Sequentially on Net Inflows
- Is BLK's Absence in the XRP ETF Rush a Strategy or a Missed Prospect?
- Franklin Touches 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Victory Capital's July AUM Edges Up to $299.8B on Equity Gains
日范围
22.11 22.34
年范围
11.60 22.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.10
- 开盘价
- 22.12
- 卖价
- 22.27
- 买价
- 22.57
- 最低价
- 22.11
- 最高价
- 22.34
- 交易量
- 606
- 日变化
- 0.77%
- 月变化
- 4.85%
- 6个月变化
- 47.68%
- 年变化
- 26.82%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值