IVVD: Invivyd Inc
1.25 USD 0.10 (8.70%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IVVDの今日の為替レートは、8.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.18の安値と1.32の高値で取引されました。
Invivyd Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- H.C. ワインライト社、Invivyd株に対する「買い」評価を維持、VYD2311の可能性を指摘
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Invivyd stock, cites VYD2311 potential
- Invivyd at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Expanding Beyond COVID
- Steven Cohen’s Biotech Bets Are Getting Bolder - And Smaller - Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Superior COVID Prophylaxis; Eventual Winner Regardless Of Trump Admin Anti-Vaccine Actions (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Covid-19 Prevention Ideal But Future Remains With mAb Development
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Shares of Invivyd surge on hopes for non-vaccine Covid therapy amid political shift
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Invivyd closes $57.5 million public offering to fund clinical programs
- Invivyd prices $50 million public offering at $0.52 per share
- Invivyd announces public offering of common stock
- Invivyd (IVVD) chief scientific officer Allen sells $27k in stock
- Invivyd stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on VYD2311 path
- Invivyd’s PEMGARDA shows continued neutralizing activity against XFG variant
- Invivyd Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid missed profitability target
- Invivyd earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Invivyd Revenue Jumps 413 Percent in Q2
- Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Invivyd announces FDA alignment on BLA pathway for COVID-19 antibody
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Alector (ALEC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
1.18 1.32
1年のレンジ
0.35 2.74
- 以前の終値
- 1.15
- 始値
- 1.25
- 買値
- 1.25
- 買値
- 1.55
- 安値
- 1.18
- 高値
- 1.32
- 出来高
- 1.640 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 30.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 101.61%
- 1年の変化
- 23.76%
