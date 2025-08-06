货币 / IVVD
IVVD: Invivyd Inc
1.17 USD 0.09 (7.14%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IVVD汇率已更改-7.14%。当日，交易品种以低点1.16和高点1.27进行交易。
关注Invivyd Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVVD新闻
- H.C. Wainwright重申Invivyd股票买入评级，看好VYD2311潜力
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Invivyd stock, cites VYD2311 potential
- Invivyd at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Expanding Beyond COVID
- Steven Cohen’s Biotech Bets Are Getting Bolder - And Smaller - Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Superior COVID Prophylaxis; Eventual Winner Regardless Of Trump Admin Anti-Vaccine Actions (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Covid-19 Prevention Ideal But Future Remains With mAb Development
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Shares of Invivyd surge on hopes for non-vaccine Covid therapy amid political shift
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Invivyd closes $57.5 million public offering to fund clinical programs
- Invivyd prices $50 million public offering at $0.52 per share
- Invivyd announces public offering of common stock
- Invivyd (IVVD) chief scientific officer Allen sells $27k in stock
- Invivyd stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on VYD2311 path
- Invivyd’s PEMGARDA shows continued neutralizing activity against XFG variant
- Invivyd Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid missed profitability target
- Invivyd earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Invivyd Revenue Jumps 413 Percent in Q2
- Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Invivyd announces FDA alignment on BLA pathway for COVID-19 antibody
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Alector (ALEC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
日范围
1.16 1.27
年范围
0.35 2.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.26
- 开盘价
- 1.22
- 卖价
- 1.17
- 买价
- 1.47
- 最低价
- 1.16
- 最高价
- 1.27
- 交易量
- 1.398 K
- 日变化
- -7.14%
- 月变化
- 21.88%
- 6个月变化
- 88.71%
- 年变化
- 15.84%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值