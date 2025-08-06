Valute / IVVD
IVVD: Invivyd Inc
1.22 USD 0.03 (2.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVVD ha avuto una variazione del -2.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.18 e ad un massimo di 1.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Invivyd Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IVVD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.18 1.25
Intervallo Annuale
0.35 2.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.25
- Apertura
- 1.25
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Minimo
- 1.18
- Massimo
- 1.25
- Volume
- 1.715 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 27.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 96.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.79%
21 settembre, domenica