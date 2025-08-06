QuotazioniSezioni
IVVD
IVVD: Invivyd Inc

1.22 USD 0.03 (2.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVVD ha avuto una variazione del -2.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.18 e ad un massimo di 1.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Invivyd Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.18 1.25
Intervallo Annuale
0.35 2.74
Chiusura Precedente
1.25
Apertura
1.25
Bid
1.22
Ask
1.52
Minimo
1.18
Massimo
1.25
Volume
1.715 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.40%
Variazione Mensile
27.08%
Variazione Semestrale
96.77%
Variazione Annuale
20.79%
21 settembre, domenica