IVVD: Invivyd Inc
1.22 USD 0.03 (2.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IVVD hat sich für heute um -2.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invivyd Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVVD News
- H.C. Wainwright bestätigt Kaufempfehlung für Invivyd und verweist auf Potenzial von VYD2311
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Invivyd stock, cites VYD2311 potential
- Invivyd at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Expanding Beyond COVID
- Steven Cohen’s Biotech Bets Are Getting Bolder - And Smaller - Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Superior COVID Prophylaxis; Eventual Winner Regardless Of Trump Admin Anti-Vaccine Actions (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Covid-19 Prevention Ideal But Future Remains With mAb Development
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Shares of Invivyd surge on hopes for non-vaccine Covid therapy amid political shift
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Invivyd closes $57.5 million public offering to fund clinical programs
- Invivyd prices $50 million public offering at $0.52 per share
- Invivyd announces public offering of common stock
- Invivyd (IVVD) chief scientific officer Allen sells $27k in stock
- Invivyd stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on VYD2311 path
- Invivyd’s PEMGARDA shows continued neutralizing activity against XFG variant
- Invivyd Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid missed profitability target
- Invivyd earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Invivyd Revenue Jumps 413 Percent in Q2
- Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Invivyd announces FDA alignment on BLA pathway for COVID-19 antibody
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Alector (ALEC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tagesspanne
1.20 1.25
Jahresspanne
0.35 2.74
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.25
- Eröffnung
- 1.24
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Tief
- 1.20
- Hoch
- 1.25
- Volumen
- 332
- Tagesänderung
- -2.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 27.08%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 96.77%
- Jahresänderung
- 20.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K