Currencies / IVVD
IVVD: Invivyd Inc
1.26 USD 0.02 (1.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVVD exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.23 and at a high of 1.32.
Follow Invivyd Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IVVD News
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Invivyd stock, cites VYD2311 potential
- Invivyd at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Expanding Beyond COVID
- Steven Cohen’s Biotech Bets Are Getting Bolder - And Smaller - Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Superior COVID Prophylaxis; Eventual Winner Regardless Of Trump Admin Anti-Vaccine Actions (NASDAQ:IVVD)
- Invivyd: Covid-19 Prevention Ideal But Future Remains With mAb Development
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Shares of Invivyd surge on hopes for non-vaccine Covid therapy amid political shift
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Invivyd closes $57.5 million public offering to fund clinical programs
- Invivyd prices $50 million public offering at $0.52 per share
- Invivyd announces public offering of common stock
- Invivyd (IVVD) chief scientific officer Allen sells $27k in stock
- Invivyd stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on VYD2311 path
- Invivyd’s PEMGARDA shows continued neutralizing activity against XFG variant
- Invivyd Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid missed profitability target
- Invivyd earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Invivyd Revenue Jumps 413 Percent in Q2
- Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Invivyd announces FDA alignment on BLA pathway for COVID-19 antibody
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Alector (ALEC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yale immunobiologist Iwasaki joins Invivyd’s Long COVID research group
Daily Range
1.23 1.32
Year Range
0.35 2.74
- Previous Close
- 1.28
- Open
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.26
- Ask
- 1.56
- Low
- 1.23
- High
- 1.32
- Volume
- 1.087 K
- Daily Change
- -1.56%
- Month Change
- 31.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 103.23%
- Year Change
- 24.75%
