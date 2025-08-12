クォートセクション
通貨 / IQV
IQV: IQVIA Holdings Inc

190.18 USD 3.49 (1.87%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IQVの今日の為替レートは、1.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.97の安値と190.66の高値で取引されました。

IQVIA Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
186.97 190.66
1年のレンジ
134.65 237.34
以前の終値
186.69
始値
187.72
買値
190.18
買値
190.48
安値
186.97
高値
190.66
出来高
1.612 K
1日の変化
1.87%
1ヶ月の変化
0.57%
6ヶ月の変化
7.49%
1年の変化
-19.43%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K