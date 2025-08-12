通貨 / IQV
IQV: IQVIA Holdings Inc
190.18 USD 3.49 (1.87%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IQVの今日の為替レートは、1.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.97の安値と190.66の高値で取引されました。
IQVIA Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IQV News
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- IQVIA Stock: A Positive Long-Term Outlook Despite Trump Legislation (NYSE:IQV)
- Jefferies backs IQVIA and Charles River, cuts ICON on customer losses
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Jefferies upgrades IQVIA stock to Buy on strong CRO business performance
- JPM upgrades Veeva Systems on growth potential in life sciences software
- Here's Why IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Rothschild Redburn upgrades Iconix Brand stock to Buy on expected demand growth
- Rothschild Redburn upgrades ICON stock rating to Buy on expected market growth
- Why Is DexCom (DXCM) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Veeva Systems price target raised to $297 from $284 at TD Cowen
- Veeva Systems stock price target raised to $340 by BTIG on strong earnings
- Veeva Systems falls despite earnings beat and raised guidance
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): A Bull Case Theory
- Firefly Stock Jumps As Nvidia Partnership Boosts AI-Driven EEG Technology For Neurological Care - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF)
- Can AI make clinical trials better?
- IQVIA (IQV) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Vulcan Value Partners Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:VVPLX)
- Not Just Buffett and Burry, But This Billionaire Investor Also Bet Big on UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) in Q2 - TipRanks.com
- Why IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- UMAC Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Artisan Select Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
186.97 190.66
1年のレンジ
134.65 237.34
- 以前の終値
- 186.69
- 始値
- 187.72
- 買値
- 190.18
- 買値
- 190.48
- 安値
- 186.97
- 高値
- 190.66
- 出来高
- 1.612 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.49%
- 1年の変化
- -19.43%
