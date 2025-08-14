Valute / IQV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IQV: IQVIA Holdings Inc
187.21 USD 2.97 (1.56%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IQV ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 187.17 e ad un massimo di 190.77.
Segui le dinamiche di IQVIA Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQV News
- Here's Why IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Tracking William Nygren’s Harris Associates Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:OAKMX)
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- IQVIA Stock: A Positive Long-Term Outlook Despite Trump Legislation (NYSE:IQV)
- Jefferies backs IQVIA and Charles River, cuts ICON on customer losses
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Jefferies upgrades IQVIA stock to Buy on strong CRO business performance
- JPM upgrades Veeva Systems on growth potential in life sciences software
- Here's Why IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Rothschild Redburn upgrades Iconix Brand stock to Buy on expected demand growth
- Rothschild Redburn upgrades ICON stock rating to Buy on expected market growth
- Why Is DexCom (DXCM) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Veeva Systems price target raised to $297 from $284 at TD Cowen
- Veeva Systems stock price target raised to $340 by BTIG on strong earnings
- Veeva Systems falls despite earnings beat and raised guidance
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): A Bull Case Theory
- Firefly Stock Jumps As Nvidia Partnership Boosts AI-Driven EEG Technology For Neurological Care - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF)
- Can AI make clinical trials better?
- IQVIA (IQV) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Vulcan Value Partners Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:VVPLX)
- Not Just Buffett and Burry, But This Billionaire Investor Also Bet Big on UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) in Q2 - TipRanks.com
- Why IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Intervallo Giornaliero
187.17 190.77
Intervallo Annuale
134.65 237.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 190.18
- Apertura
- 190.00
- Bid
- 187.21
- Ask
- 187.51
- Minimo
- 187.17
- Massimo
- 190.77
- Volume
- 845
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.68%
20 settembre, sabato