IQV: IQVIA Holdings Inc

187.21 USD 2.97 (1.56%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IQV ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 187.17 e ad un massimo di 190.77.

Segui le dinamiche di IQVIA Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
187.17 190.77
Intervallo Annuale
134.65 237.34
Chiusura Precedente
190.18
Apertura
190.00
Bid
187.21
Ask
187.51
Minimo
187.17
Massimo
190.77
Volume
845
Variazione giornaliera
-1.56%
Variazione Mensile
-1.00%
Variazione Semestrale
5.82%
Variazione Annuale
-20.68%
