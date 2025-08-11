Currencies / IQV
IQV: IQVIA Holdings Inc
186.10 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IQV exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 184.75 and at a high of 188.29.
Follow IQVIA Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
184.75 188.29
Year Range
134.65 237.34
- Previous Close
- 186.02
- Open
- 186.10
- Bid
- 186.10
- Ask
- 186.40
- Low
- 184.75
- High
- 188.29
- Volume
- 653
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.19%
- Year Change
- -21.15%
