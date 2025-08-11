货币 / IQV
IQV: IQVIA Holdings Inc
186.72 USD 0.70 (0.38%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IQV汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点184.75和高点188.29进行交易。
关注IQVIA Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
184.75 188.29
年范围
134.65 237.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 186.02
- 开盘价
- 186.10
- 卖价
- 186.72
- 买价
- 187.02
- 最低价
- 184.75
- 最高价
- 188.29
- 交易量
- 1.527 K
- 日变化
- 0.38%
- 月变化
- -1.26%
- 6个月变化
- 5.54%
- 年变化
- -20.89%
