通貨 / INFA
INFA: Informatica Inc Class A
24.84 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INFAの今日の為替レートは、0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.82の安値と24.89の高値で取引されました。
Informatica Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
24.82 24.89
1年のレンジ
15.65 27.96
- 以前の終値
- 24.81
- 始値
- 24.89
- 買値
- 24.84
- 買値
- 25.14
- 安値
- 24.82
- 高値
- 24.89
- 出来高
- 1.584 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.43%
- 1年の変化
- -1.97%
