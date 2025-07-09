QuotazioniSezioni
INFA: Informatica Inc Class A

24.82 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INFA ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.81 e ad un massimo di 24.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Informatica Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.81 24.86
Intervallo Annuale
15.65 27.96
Chiusura Precedente
24.84
Apertura
24.85
Bid
24.82
Ask
25.12
Minimo
24.81
Massimo
24.86
Volume
1.682 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
-0.44%
Variazione Semestrale
42.32%
Variazione Annuale
-2.05%
20 settembre, sabato