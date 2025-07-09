货币 / INFA
INFA: Informatica Inc Class A
24.80 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INFA汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.78和高点24.82进行交易。
关注Informatica Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
24.78 24.82
年范围
15.65 27.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.78
- 开盘价
- 24.80
- 卖价
- 24.80
- 买价
- 25.10
- 最低价
- 24.78
- 最高价
- 24.82
- 交易量
- 2.107 K
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- -0.52%
- 6个月变化
- 42.20%
- 年变化
- -2.13%
