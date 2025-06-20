Currencies / INFA
INFA: Informatica Inc Class A
24.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INFA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.79 and at a high of 24.80.
Follow Informatica Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INFA News
- Informatica chief accounting officer Santiago sells $416k in shares
- STNE or INFA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Held Gerald, Informatica director, sells $1.75m in shares
- Informatica chair Bruce Chizen sells $6.1m in shares
- Salesforce shares drop as weak revenue forecast signals delayed AI returns
- Salesforce Earnings Beat. Shares Fall On Weak Sales Outlook Amid AI Agent Push.
- STNE or INFA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Why Is Salesforce Stock Gaining Friday? - Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- DA Davidson upgrades Salesforce, says slowdown now priced in
- This Campbell's Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- Guggenheim downgrades Informatica stock rating to Neutral following Salesforce acquisition news
- Informatica Inc. (INFA) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Informatica earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Clear Secure (YOU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- STNE vs. INFA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Salesforce: The Generational Buying Opportunity Is Here (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:CRM)
- Analysts Estimate Block (XYZ) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Informatica Inc. (INFA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Bumble (BMBL) Surges 9.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Informatica EVP Schweitzer sells $1.18 million in shares
- Strength Seen in Autodesk (ADSK): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- CoreWeave’s (CRWV) $9B Deal Highlights the AI M&A Wave That’s Sweeping 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Salesforce: Resilient Q1 Results Overshadowed By Poor Acquisition (NYSE:CRM)
Daily Range
24.79 24.80
Year Range
15.65 27.96
- Previous Close
- 24.78
- Open
- 24.79
- Bid
- 24.79
- Ask
- 25.09
- Low
- 24.79
- High
- 24.80
- Volume
- 731
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.14%
- Year Change
- -2.17%
