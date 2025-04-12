通貨 / IGIC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IGIC: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd
24.18 USD 0.57 (2.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IGICの今日の為替レートは、2.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.82の安値と24.27の高値で取引されました。
International General Insurance Holdings Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGIC News
- International General Insurance: A Great Opportunity In The Insurance Industry
- Earnings call transcript: IGIC Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock rises
- IGI declares $0.05 per share dividend for Q2 2025
- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IGIC)
- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- MGIC Investment (MTG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- IGI doubles quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share
- The Allstate Corporation Stock: You Are In Good Hands (NYSE:ALL)
- IGIC's Greatest Catalyst Is Its Ability To Manage Its Combined Ratio
1日のレンジ
23.82 24.27
1年のレンジ
18.45 27.76
- 以前の終値
- 23.61
- 始値
- 23.88
- 買値
- 24.18
- 買値
- 24.48
- 安値
- 23.82
- 高値
- 24.27
- 出来高
- 221
- 1日の変化
- 2.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.24%
- 1年の変化
- 27.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K