货币 / IGIC
IGIC: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd
23.82 USD 0.39 (1.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IGIC汇率已更改-1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点23.72和高点24.23进行交易。
关注International General Insurance Holdings Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IGIC新闻
日范围
23.72 24.23
年范围
18.45 27.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.21
- 开盘价
- 24.10
- 卖价
- 23.82
- 买价
- 24.12
- 最低价
- 23.72
- 最高价
- 24.23
- 交易量
- 167
- 日变化
- -1.61%
- 月变化
- -0.33%
- 6个月变化
- -9.60%
- 年变化
- 25.70%
