IGIC: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd
23.97 USD 0.21 (0.87%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IGIC 환율이 오늘 -0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.83이고 고가는 24.33이었습니다.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
23.83 24.33
년간 변동
18.45 27.76
- 이전 종가
- 24.18
- 시가
- 24.01
- Bid
- 23.97
- Ask
- 24.27
- 저가
- 23.83
- 고가
- 24.33
- 볼륨
- 344
- 일일 변동
- -0.87%
- 월 변동
- 0.29%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.49%
20 9월, 토요일