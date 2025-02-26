通貨 / IEP
IEP: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited
8.23 USD 0.06 (0.73%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IEPの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.15の安値と8.24の高値で取引されました。
Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.15 8.24
1年のレンジ
7.27 15.64
- 以前の終値
- 8.17
- 始値
- 8.16
- 買値
- 8.23
- 買値
- 8.53
- 安値
- 8.15
- 高値
- 8.24
- 出来高
- 622
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.53%
- 1年の変化
- -39.35%
