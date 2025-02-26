QuotazioniSezioni
IEP: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited

8.19 USD 0.04 (0.49%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IEP ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.13 e ad un massimo di 8.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.13 8.25
Intervallo Annuale
7.27 15.64
Chiusura Precedente
8.23
Apertura
8.25
Bid
8.19
Ask
8.49
Minimo
8.13
Massimo
8.25
Volume
716
Variazione giornaliera
-0.49%
Variazione Mensile
-2.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.98%
Variazione Annuale
-39.65%
