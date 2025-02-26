Valute / IEP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IEP: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited
8.19 USD 0.04 (0.49%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IEP ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.13 e ad un massimo di 8.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEP News
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises announces $500 million senior secured notes offering
- Icahn Enterprises Narrows Q2 Loss But Misses EPS Forecast In Tough Energy Quarter - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Earnings call transcript: Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 misses expectations
- Icahn (IEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 slides: Narrowed losses amid continued segment challenges
- Icahn Enterprises reports narrower Q2 loss as revenue rises
- Icahn Enterprises earnings missed by $0.45, revenue fell short of estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Icahn Enterprises: Paying 66% Premium To Tangible NAV? For What, Exactly? (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q1 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Jefferies cuts Icahn Enterprises target to $12, maintains Buy
- Icahn Enterprises rating downgraded to B1, outlook changed to stable by Moody’s
- What's Going On With Icahn Enterprises Stock Today? - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- BrightSpire Capital: If I Had To Sell One High-Yielding Value Destroyer (NYSE:BRSP)
- Should You Buy 3 of the Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Nasdaq?
- Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Icahn Enterprises Stock Falling On Wednesday? - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises reports Q4 net loss of $98 million, beats estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.13 8.25
Intervallo Annuale
7.27 15.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.23
- Apertura
- 8.25
- Bid
- 8.19
- Ask
- 8.49
- Minimo
- 8.13
- Massimo
- 8.25
- Volume
- 716
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -39.65%
20 settembre, sabato