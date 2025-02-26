货币 / IEP
IEP: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited
8.15 USD 0.03 (0.37%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IEP汇率已更改-0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点8.11和高点8.18进行交易。
关注Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IEP新闻
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises announces $500 million senior secured notes offering
- Icahn Enterprises Narrows Q2 Loss But Misses EPS Forecast In Tough Energy Quarter - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Earnings call transcript: Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 misses expectations
- Icahn (IEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 slides: Narrowed losses amid continued segment challenges
- Icahn Enterprises reports narrower Q2 loss as revenue rises
- Icahn Enterprises earnings missed by $0.45, revenue fell short of estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Icahn Enterprises: Paying 66% Premium To Tangible NAV? For What, Exactly? (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q1 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Jefferies cuts Icahn Enterprises target to $12, maintains Buy
- Icahn Enterprises rating downgraded to B1, outlook changed to stable by Moody’s
- What's Going On With Icahn Enterprises Stock Today? - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- BrightSpire Capital: If I Had To Sell One High-Yielding Value Destroyer (NYSE:BRSP)
- Should You Buy 3 of the Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Nasdaq?
- Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Icahn Enterprises Stock Falling On Wednesday? - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises reports Q4 net loss of $98 million, beats estimates
日范围
8.11 8.18
年范围
7.27 15.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.18
- 开盘价
- 8.15
- 卖价
- 8.15
- 买价
- 8.45
- 最低价
- 8.11
- 最高价
- 8.18
- 交易量
- 118
- 日变化
- -0.37%
- 月变化
- -3.21%
- 6个月变化
- -8.43%
- 年变化
- -39.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值