통화 / IEP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IEP: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited
8.19 USD 0.04 (0.49%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IEP 환율이 오늘 -0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.13이고 고가는 8.25이었습니다.
Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Depositary Units representing Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEP News
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises announces $500 million senior secured notes offering
- Icahn Enterprises Narrows Q2 Loss But Misses EPS Forecast In Tough Energy Quarter - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Earnings call transcript: Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 misses expectations
- Icahn (IEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 slides: Narrowed losses amid continued segment challenges
- Icahn Enterprises reports narrower Q2 loss as revenue rises
- Icahn Enterprises earnings missed by $0.45, revenue fell short of estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Icahn Enterprises: Paying 66% Premium To Tangible NAV? For What, Exactly? (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q1 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Jefferies cuts Icahn Enterprises target to $12, maintains Buy
- Icahn Enterprises rating downgraded to B1, outlook changed to stable by Moody’s
- What's Going On With Icahn Enterprises Stock Today? - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- BrightSpire Capital: If I Had To Sell One High-Yielding Value Destroyer (NYSE:BRSP)
- Should You Buy 3 of the Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Nasdaq?
- Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Icahn Enterprises Stock Falling On Wednesday? - Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Icahn Enterprises reports Q4 net loss of $98 million, beats estimates
일일 변동 비율
8.13 8.25
년간 변동
7.27 15.64
- 이전 종가
- 8.23
- 시가
- 8.25
- Bid
- 8.19
- Ask
- 8.49
- 저가
- 8.13
- 고가
- 8.25
- 볼륨
- 716
- 일일 변동
- -0.49%
- 월 변동
- -2.73%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.98%
- 년간 변동율
- -39.65%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K