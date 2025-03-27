通貨 / ICCM
ICCM: IceCure Medical Ltd
1.04 USD 0.02 (1.96%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ICCMの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.02の安値と1.06の高値で取引されました。
IceCure Medical Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.02 1.06
1年のレンジ
0.49 1.66
- 以前の終値
- 1.02
- 始値
- 1.03
- 買値
- 1.04
- 買値
- 1.34
- 安値
- 1.02
- 高値
- 1.06
- 出来高
- 649
- 1日の変化
- 1.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.61%
- 1年の変化
- 67.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K