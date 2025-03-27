Currencies / ICCM
ICCM: IceCure Medical Ltd
1.02 USD 0.06 (5.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICCM exchange rate has changed by -5.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.02 and at a high of 1.08.
Follow IceCure Medical Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICCM News
- IceCure Medical stock price target lowered to $2 at H.C. Wainwright
- IceCure Medical stock price target lowered to $2.77 at Brookline Capital
- IceCure (ICCM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Viatris (VTRS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- IceCure Medical updates proxy statement for September shareholder meeting
- IceCure Medical schedules special shareholder meeting for September 1
- Labcorp Holdings (LH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- IceCure Medical schedules annual and special shareholder meeting for August 20
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on IceCure Medical, target at $2.50
- IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IceCure (ICCM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.02 1.08
Year Range
0.49 1.66
- Previous Close
- 1.08
- Open
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.02
- Ask
- 1.32
- Low
- 1.02
- High
- 1.08
- Volume
- 795
- Daily Change
- -5.56%
- Month Change
- -4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.29%
- Year Change
- 64.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev