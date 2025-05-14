通貨 / ICCC
ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation
5.66 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ICCCの今日の為替レートは、0.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.60の安値と5.79の高値で取引されました。
ImmuCell Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
5.60 5.79
1年のレンジ
3.38 7.60
- 以前の終値
- 5.65
- 始値
- 5.79
- 買値
- 5.66
- 買値
- 5.96
- 安値
- 5.60
- 高値
- 5.79
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- 0.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.42%
- 1年の変化
- 54.64%
