ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation

5.66 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ICCCの今日の為替レートは、0.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.60の安値と5.79の高値で取引されました。

ImmuCell Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

ICCC News

1日のレンジ
5.60 5.79
1年のレンジ
3.38 7.60
以前の終値
5.65
始値
5.79
買値
5.66
買値
5.96
安値
5.60
高値
5.79
出来高
8
1日の変化
0.18%
1ヶ月の変化
-10.02%
6ヶ月の変化
11.42%
1年の変化
54.64%
