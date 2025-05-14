시세섹션
통화 / ICCC
주식로 돌아가기

ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation

5.96 USD 0.30 (5.30%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ICCC 환율이 오늘 5.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.80이고 고가는 6.01이었습니다.

ImmuCell Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICCC News

일일 변동 비율
5.80 6.01
년간 변동
3.38 7.60
이전 종가
5.66
시가
5.98
Bid
5.96
Ask
6.26
저가
5.80
고가
6.01
볼륨
21
일일 변동
5.30%
월 변동
-5.25%
6개월 변동
17.32%
년간 변동율
62.84%
20 9월, 토요일