ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation
5.90 USD 0.05 (0.84%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICCC exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.59 and at a high of 5.90.
Follow ImmuCell Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICCC News
- FONAR's Stock Advances 5% in Three Months: Key Trends Ahead
- ImmuCell Swings to Q2 Profit on Strong Sales, Shares Still Slide
- ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Q2 Profit Jumps as Margins Rise
- Earnings call transcript: ImmuCell Q2 2025 sees strong sales growth, stock dips
- ImmuCell ICCC Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Posts 18% Gain in Q2
- ImmuCell refinances debt with lower interest rate, extends maturity
- ImmuCell Upgraded to Outperform on Sales Surge & FDA Upside
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Oracle, Shell, Fossil and ImmuCell
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell
- ImmuCell reports 18% sales growth in Q2 2025
- ImmuCell Corp CEO announces retirement plans, search for successor
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Immucell director Bryan Gathagan acquires $6,320 in shares
- ImmuCell to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $7 mark
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $5.97
- ImmuCell Q2 2025 slides: sales momentum continues as Re-Tain awaits FDA approval
- ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Daily Range
5.59 5.90
Year Range
3.38 7.60
- Previous Close
- 5.95
- Open
- 5.59
- Bid
- 5.90
- Ask
- 6.20
- Low
- 5.59
- High
- 5.90
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -6.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.14%
- Year Change
- 61.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev