货币 / ICCC
ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation
5.90 USD 0.05 (0.84%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ICCC汇率已更改-0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点5.59和高点5.90进行交易。
关注ImmuCell Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ICCC新闻
- FONAR's Stock Advances 5% in Three Months: Key Trends Ahead
- ImmuCell Swings to Q2 Profit on Strong Sales, Shares Still Slide
- ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Q2 Profit Jumps as Margins Rise
- Earnings call transcript: ImmuCell Q2 2025 sees strong sales growth, stock dips
- ImmuCell ICCC Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Posts 18% Gain in Q2
- ImmuCell refinances debt with lower interest rate, extends maturity
- ImmuCell Upgraded to Outperform on Sales Surge & FDA Upside
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Oracle, Shell, Fossil and ImmuCell
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell
- ImmuCell reports 18% sales growth in Q2 2025
- ImmuCell Corp CEO announces retirement plans, search for successor
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Immucell director Bryan Gathagan acquires $6,320 in shares
- ImmuCell to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $7 mark
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $5.97
- ImmuCell Q2 2025 slides: sales momentum continues as Re-Tain awaits FDA approval
- ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
日范围
5.59 5.90
年范围
3.38 7.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.95
- 开盘价
- 5.59
- 卖价
- 5.90
- 买价
- 6.20
- 最低价
- 5.59
- 最高价
- 5.90
- 交易量
- 6
- 日变化
- -0.84%
- 月变化
- -6.20%
- 6个月变化
- 16.14%
- 年变化
- 61.20%
