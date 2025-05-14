Divisas / ICCC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation
5.65 USD 0.25 (4.24%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ICCC de hoy ha cambiado un -4.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ImmuCell Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICCC News
- FONAR's Stock Advances 5% in Three Months: Key Trends Ahead
- ImmuCell Swings to Q2 Profit on Strong Sales, Shares Still Slide
- ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Q2 Profit Jumps as Margins Rise
- Earnings call transcript: ImmuCell Q2 2025 sees strong sales growth, stock dips
- ImmuCell ICCC Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Posts 18% Gain in Q2
- ImmuCell refinances debt with lower interest rate, extends maturity
- ImmuCell Upgraded to Outperform on Sales Surge & FDA Upside
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Oracle, Shell, Fossil and ImmuCell
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell
- ImmuCell reports 18% sales growth in Q2 2025
- ImmuCell Corp CEO announces retirement plans, search for successor
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Immucell director Bryan Gathagan acquires $6,320 in shares
- ImmuCell to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $7 mark
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $5.97
- ImmuCell Q2 2025 slides: sales momentum continues as Re-Tain awaits FDA approval
- ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Rango diario
5.65 5.65
Rango anual
3.38 7.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.90
- Open
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.65
- Ask
- 5.95
- Low
- 5.65
- High
- 5.65
- Volumen
- 2
- Cambio diario
- -4.24%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.22%
- Cambio anual
- 54.37%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B