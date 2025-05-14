KurseKategorien
Währungen / ICCC
Zurück zum Aktien

ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation

5.80 USD 0.14 (2.47%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ICCC hat sich für heute um 2.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.01 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ImmuCell Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICCC News

Tagesspanne
5.80 6.01
Jahresspanne
3.38 7.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.66
Eröffnung
5.98
Bid
5.80
Ask
6.10
Tief
5.80
Hoch
6.01
Volumen
5
Tagesänderung
2.47%
Monatsänderung
-7.79%
6-Monatsänderung
14.17%
Jahresänderung
58.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K