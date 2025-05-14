QuotazioniSezioni
ICCC
ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation

5.96 USD 0.30 (5.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ICCC ha avuto una variazione del 5.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.80 e ad un massimo di 6.01.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.80 6.01
Intervallo Annuale
3.38 7.60
Chiusura Precedente
5.66
Apertura
5.98
Bid
5.96
Ask
6.26
Minimo
5.80
Massimo
6.01
Volume
21
Variazione giornaliera
5.30%
Variazione Mensile
-5.25%
Variazione Semestrale
17.32%
Variazione Annuale
62.84%
21 settembre, domenica