Valute / ICCC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ICCC: ImmuCell Corporation
5.96 USD 0.30 (5.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ICCC ha avuto una variazione del 5.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.80 e ad un massimo di 6.01.
Segui le dinamiche di ImmuCell Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICCC News
- FONAR's Stock Advances 5% in Three Months: Key Trends Ahead
- ImmuCell Swings to Q2 Profit on Strong Sales, Shares Still Slide
- ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Q2 Profit Jumps as Margins Rise
- Earnings call transcript: ImmuCell Q2 2025 sees strong sales growth, stock dips
- ImmuCell ICCC Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ImmuCell Posts 18% Gain in Q2
- ImmuCell refinances debt with lower interest rate, extends maturity
- ImmuCell Upgraded to Outperform on Sales Surge & FDA Upside
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Oracle, Shell, Fossil and ImmuCell
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell
- ImmuCell reports 18% sales growth in Q2 2025
- ImmuCell Corp CEO announces retirement plans, search for successor
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Immucell director Bryan Gathagan acquires $6,320 in shares
- ImmuCell to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $7 mark
- ImmuCell stock soars to 52-week high, touches $5.97
- ImmuCell Q2 2025 slides: sales momentum continues as Re-Tain awaits FDA approval
- ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.80 6.01
Intervallo Annuale
3.38 7.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.66
- Apertura
- 5.98
- Bid
- 5.96
- Ask
- 6.26
- Minimo
- 5.80
- Massimo
- 6.01
- Volume
- 21
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 62.84%
21 settembre, domenica