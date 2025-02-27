通貨 / GOCO
GOCO: GoHealth Inc - Class A
4.86 USD 0.06 (1.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GOCOの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.75の安値と4.90の高値で取引されました。
GoHealth Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOCO News
- GoHealth stock price target lowered to $12 from $18 at RBC Capital
- 5 Financial Stocks Struggle With Expansion, Lagging Behind Sector Peers - DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT), Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
- Wells Fargo initiates Accelerant Holdings stock with Equal Weight rating
- GoHealth (GOCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- GoHealth secures $80 million in new financing amid restructuring
- Voya Financial (VOYA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- GoHealth secures credit agreement amendment amid financial challenges
- GoHealth at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Conference: Strategic Moves in Medicare Market
- GoHealth stock hits 52-week low at $5.52 amid market challenges
- GoHealth stock hits 52-week low at $6.13 amid market challenges
- Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) 2025 Q1
- eHealth, GoHealth, SelectQuote Shares Sink On DOJ Medicare Kickback Allegations - GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO), SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
- GoHealth, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GOCO)
1日のレンジ
4.75 4.90
1年のレンジ
4.64 21.00
- 以前の終値
- 4.80
- 始値
- 4.87
- 買値
- 4.86
- 買値
- 5.16
- 安値
- 4.75
- 高値
- 4.90
- 出来高
- 73
- 1日の変化
- 1.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -59.23%
- 1年の変化
- -47.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K