通貨 / GOCO
GOCO: GoHealth Inc - Class A

4.86 USD 0.06 (1.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GOCOの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.75の安値と4.90の高値で取引されました。

GoHealth Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.75 4.90
1年のレンジ
4.64 21.00
以前の終値
4.80
始値
4.87
買値
4.86
買値
5.16
安値
4.75
高値
4.90
出来高
73
1日の変化
1.25%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.57%
6ヶ月の変化
-59.23%
1年の変化
-47.17%
