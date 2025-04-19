クォートセクション
通貨 / GAM
GAM: General American Investors Inc

61.31 USD 0.14 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GAMの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.31の安値と62.13の高値で取引されました。

General American Investors Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
61.31 62.13
1年のレンジ
41.80 62.13
以前の終値
61.45
始値
61.40
買値
61.31
買値
61.61
安値
61.31
高値
62.13
出来高
28
1日の変化
-0.23%
1ヶ月の変化
2.58%
6ヶ月の変化
22.16%
1年の変化
14.19%
