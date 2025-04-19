通貨 / GAM
GAM: General American Investors Inc
61.31 USD 0.14 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GAMの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.31の安値と62.13の高値で取引されました。
General American Investors Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GAM News
- ジェネラル・アメリカン・インベスターズ株、史上最高値の62.13ドルを記録
- General American Investors stock hits all-time high at 62.13 USD
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- GAM Takes A Fundamental Approach To Outperforming The Market (NYSE:GAM)
- ジェネラル・アメリカン・インベスターズ株、61.79ドルで史上最高値に到達
- General American Investors stock reaches all-time high at 61.79 USD
- General American Investors stock hits all-time high at 60.78 USD
- General American Investors stock reaches all-time high at 59.9 USD
- General American Investors stock hits all-time high at 58.19 USD
- General American Investors appoints Sarah Ward to board of directors
- SPE Acts As An All-In-One Portfolio Strategy But May Not Be Optimal (NYSE:SPE)
- General American Investors stock hits 52-week high at 57.58 USD
- Gam stock hits all-time high at 57.54 USD
- General American Investors stock hits all-time high at 55.52 USD
- USA: Nearly 9% Income, Narrow Discount And Decent Long-Term Performance (NYSE:USA)
- 2 Picks For Monthly Distributions And Participating With Activists
- GAM: Tech Exposure Could Mean Short-Term Pain
1日のレンジ
61.31 62.13
1年のレンジ
41.80 62.13
- 以前の終値
- 61.45
- 始値
- 61.40
- 買値
- 61.31
- 買値
- 61.61
- 安値
- 61.31
- 高値
- 62.13
- 出来高
- 28
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.16%
- 1年の変化
- 14.19%
