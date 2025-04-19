QuotesSections
Currencies / GAM
Back to US Stock Market

GAM: General American Investors Inc

61.52 USD 0.19 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GAM exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.12 and at a high of 61.91.

Follow General American Investors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAM News

Daily Range
61.12 61.91
Year Range
41.80 61.91
Previous Close
61.33
Open
61.91
Bid
61.52
Ask
61.82
Low
61.12
High
61.91
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
2.93%
6 Months Change
22.57%
Year Change
14.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev