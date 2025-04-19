Currencies / GAM
GAM: General American Investors Inc
61.52 USD 0.19 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GAM exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.12 and at a high of 61.91.
Follow General American Investors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
61.12 61.91
Year Range
41.80 61.91
- Previous Close
- 61.33
- Open
- 61.91
- Bid
- 61.52
- Ask
- 61.82
- Low
- 61.12
- High
- 61.91
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.57%
- Year Change
- 14.58%
