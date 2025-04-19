QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GAM
Tornare a Azioni

GAM: General American Investors Inc

61.80 USD 0.49 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GAM ha avuto una variazione del 0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.76 e ad un massimo di 61.97.

Segui le dinamiche di General American Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
61.76 61.97
Intervallo Annuale
41.80 62.13
Chiusura Precedente
61.31
Apertura
61.77
Bid
61.80
Ask
62.10
Minimo
61.76
Massimo
61.97
Volume
14
Variazione giornaliera
0.80%
Variazione Mensile
3.40%
Variazione Semestrale
23.13%
Variazione Annuale
15.11%
21 settembre, domenica