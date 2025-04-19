Valute / GAM
GAM: General American Investors Inc
61.80 USD 0.49 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GAM ha avuto una variazione del 0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.76 e ad un massimo di 61.97.
Segui le dinamiche di General American Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.76 61.97
Intervallo Annuale
41.80 62.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.31
- Apertura
- 61.77
- Bid
- 61.80
- Ask
- 62.10
- Minimo
- 61.76
- Massimo
- 61.97
- Volume
- 14
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.11%
21 settembre, domenica