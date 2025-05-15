通貨 / FMST
FMST: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd
2.93 USD 0.07 (2.45%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FMSTの今日の為替レートは、2.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.85の安値と2.99の高値で取引されました。
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FMST News
- Denison Mines invests $1.07 million in Foremost Clean Energy
- Foremost Clean Energy Advances Exploration on its Wolverine Uranium Property
- Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for CLK Uranium Property Showcasing Exploration Pipeline
- Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for Murphy Lake South Uranium Property; Targeting Summer Drill Program
- Foremost Clean Energy Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Cameron MacKay as Vice President of Exploration
- Foremost shares rebound after compliance achievement
- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. Presents in Red Cloud’s Virtual Webinar Series
- Foremost Clean Energy Completes Highly Successful Exploration Drill Program at Hatchet Uranium Property and Provides Corporate Update
1日のレンジ
2.85 2.99
1年のレンジ
0.55 5.74
- 以前の終値
- 2.86
- 始値
- 2.90
- 買値
- 2.93
- 買値
- 3.23
- 安値
- 2.85
- 高値
- 2.99
- 出来高
- 435
- 1日の変化
- 2.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 257.32%
- 1年の変化
- -3.62%
