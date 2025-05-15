QuotazioniSezioni
FMST: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd

2.95 USD 0.02 (0.68%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FMST ha avuto una variazione del 0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.92 e ad un massimo di 3.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.92 3.07
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 5.74
Chiusura Precedente
2.93
Apertura
2.96
Bid
2.95
Ask
3.25
Minimo
2.92
Massimo
3.07
Volume
525
Variazione giornaliera
0.68%
Variazione Mensile
-6.94%
Variazione Semestrale
259.76%
Variazione Annuale
-2.96%
