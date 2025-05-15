통화 / FMST
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FMST: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd
2.95 USD 0.02 (0.68%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FMST 환율이 오늘 0.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.92이고 고가는 3.07이었습니다.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMST News
- Denison Mines invests $1.07 million in Foremost Clean Energy
- Foremost Clean Energy Advances Exploration on its Wolverine Uranium Property
- Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for CLK Uranium Property Showcasing Exploration Pipeline
- Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for Murphy Lake South Uranium Property; Targeting Summer Drill Program
- Foremost Clean Energy Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Cameron MacKay as Vice President of Exploration
- Foremost shares rebound after compliance achievement
- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. Presents in Red Cloud’s Virtual Webinar Series
- Foremost Clean Energy Completes Highly Successful Exploration Drill Program at Hatchet Uranium Property and Provides Corporate Update
일일 변동 비율
2.92 3.07
년간 변동
0.55 5.74
- 이전 종가
- 2.93
- 시가
- 2.96
- Bid
- 2.95
- Ask
- 3.25
- 저가
- 2.92
- 고가
- 3.07
- 볼륨
- 525
- 일일 변동
- 0.68%
- 월 변동
- -6.94%
- 6개월 변동
- 259.76%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.96%
20 9월, 토요일