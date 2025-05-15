Currencies / FMST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FMST: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd
2.99 USD 0.01 (0.33%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FMST exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.92 and at a high of 3.04.
Follow Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMST News
- Denison Mines invests $1.07 million in Foremost Clean Energy
- Foremost Clean Energy Advances Exploration on its Wolverine Uranium Property
- Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for CLK Uranium Property Showcasing Exploration Pipeline
- Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for Murphy Lake South Uranium Property; Targeting Summer Drill Program
- Foremost Clean Energy Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Cameron MacKay as Vice President of Exploration
- Foremost shares rebound after compliance achievement
- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. Presents in Red Cloud’s Virtual Webinar Series
- Foremost Clean Energy Completes Highly Successful Exploration Drill Program at Hatchet Uranium Property and Provides Corporate Update
Daily Range
2.92 3.04
Year Range
0.55 5.74
- Previous Close
- 3.00
- Open
- 3.00
- Bid
- 2.99
- Ask
- 3.29
- Low
- 2.92
- High
- 3.04
- Volume
- 327
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- -5.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 264.63%
- Year Change
- -1.64%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev